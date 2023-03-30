Man in 'appalling' attack walking home from Birmingham mosque

A man, 73, was subjected to an “appalling” attack while walking home from a Birmingham mosque on Wednesday evening, leaving him with a broken hand.

The victim was kicked in the back, causing him to fall and hit his head, as the assault unfolded in York Road, in the Kings Heath area of the city, at 11pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Three men got out of a parked black vehicle before one ran up to the victim and kicked him as he walked along the street.

All three assailants then fled. The injured man was taken to hospital, suffering a broken hand and cuts to his face.

“This was an appalling attack on a member of the public who was heading home," said Sgt Chris Gallon, of West Midlands Police.

Sgt Gallon said officers would be taking an account from the victim, who remained in hospital, and making door-to-door inquiries and checking security cameras.

The attackers are described as two white men and one black man, aged between 18 and 30, and all wearing tracksuits.

Sgt Gallon said the motive was “not clear” but there was nothing to suggest any links to an attack last week on another older man.

He was set alight in the Edgbaston area of the city while walking home from a mosque.

A man had been charged and remanded into custody in connection with this attack, while the victim was recovering in hospital after suffering burns to his head, hands and chest.