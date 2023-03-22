Man set alight as he walks home from Birmingham mosque

Counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after a man was set alight as he walked home from a mosque and have arrested another on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim suffered facial burns when his jacket was set alight at about 7pm along Shenstone Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Monday.

West Midlands Police officials said they were aware of a similar incident in the Ealing area of London and were working with the Metropolitan Police to establish whether the incidents were linked.

The Met said a man, 82, was set alight on Singapore Road on February 27 as he and the suspect left the West London Islamic Centre.

West Midlands Police said officers were studying video footage of Monday’s attack, which has been circulated on social media.

A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on Dudley Road on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man, who remains in custody, was identified by officers who were in the area carrying out inquiries after the attack.

Sahir Adam, secretary general at Dudley Road Mosque, said a man came into the mosque and sat down before the attack.

“He was pointing in the wrong direction," Mr Adam said. "I continued watching the CCTV, observing all the way.

“I thought when he comes downstairs I will confront him, rather than inside the mosque. At that point, when I see him coming towards me at the front door, I said to him 'A'salaam Alaikum'."

The man did not respond. He ran outside and stood outside the front gates, at which point Mr Adam called the police.

“It's the beginning of Ramadan. And this makes an effect, not just here in this mosque, he makes an effect nationwide,” Mr Adam said.

“Now the whole of England will be shaking wherever they hear about this. They will be frightened. Now this is what's happening.”

Chief Supt Richard North, commander of Birmingham police, said: “Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have officers patrolling the local area to reassure people and we are visiting local faith establishments to keep them informed.

“Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and are using all resources available to us. We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won’t speculate further at this stage.

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses. I’ve been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

Earlier, police said they believed the man, who was walking home from Dudley Road Mosque, was approached by the alleged assailant.

“He spoke to him briefly before spraying him with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face," police said.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are, thankfully, not believed to be life-threatening.”

Officers are aware of a video posted on social media “showing a man being set alight, and we’re examining it as part of our investigations”, the force said.

Extra officers will be in the area to speak to the community and to provide reassurance.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said the incident in Birmingham was a "concerning case".