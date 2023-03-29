Asylum seekers in UK to be housed in 'military bases, ferries and barges' in new plan

Migrants in the UK will be housed in disused military bases under plans to reduce government spending on hotel accommodation.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick will unveil a new plan in the Commons on Wednesday, announcing the use of the first two RAF sites to house asylum seekers.

Ferries and barges may also be included, although reports suggested none have been bought yet.

The policy aims to reduce the £6.8 million daily bill on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday there is a “huge cost to the taxpayer” and this is “deeply frustrating” for many.

“We will look at the whole range of options, low-cost accommodation, ex-Army barracks and, where it's appropriate, as has been used elsewhere in Europe, and I think in Scotland as well, vessels if they can safely and responsibly be used,” Mr Raab said.

He declined to be drawn on how many ferries and barges could be used.

Mr Raab added that such “vessels” will only be used by the government “where it is appropriate”.

“We have got to deal with this,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“We will look at the whole range of options, low-cost accommodation, ex-army barracks and where it is appropriate, as has been used elsewhere in Europe and I think in Scotland as well, vessels if they can safely and responsibly be used.”

He later told Sky News hotels are providing an “incentive” for small boat crossings.

“Nothing's off the table. We must end this perverse incentive through the hotels and more generally with the hospitality that in a broader sense this country gives, encouraging the wrong people, which is the criminal gangs and illegal migrants, to make these very dangerous journeys.

“Barges would be one possible option.”

The plans are likely to be controversial, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly having already criticised suggestions a base in his Essex constituency would be used.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News: “I know he fully supports this policy.”

Mr Jenrick will announce that people who arrive in the UK after making Channel crossings on small boats will be housed at RAF Wethersfield and RAF Scampton.

Conservative former minister Sir Edward Leigh has previously criticised the use of Scampton, the former home of the Dambusters which sits in his Lincolnshire constituency.

A government source said there is a “direction of travel” towards using ferries and barges as well but said “nothing has been bought”.

“There are no barges or ferries,” the source said, following reports in multiple newspapers.

Migrants at former RAF base in Manston — in pictures

Expand Autoplay A person gestures through a fence at the immigration processing centre in Manston, Kent in southern England. Reuters

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his cabinet on Tuesday that the cost of using hotels and the pressure it puts on local areas meant it was not sustainable.

Mr Sunak later told MPs that children cannot be exempted from plans to detain people who cross the Channel in small boats to prevent the creation of a “pull factor”.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, he also downplayed suggestions that flights under the government's stalled Rwanda policy would begin this summer.

Mr Cleverly was critical after reports first surfaced that RAF Wethersfield near Braintree could be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

“I highlighted the remote nature of the site, the limited transport infrastructure and narrow road network and that these factors would mean the site wasn't appropriate for asylum accommodation,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sir Edward, the MP for Gainsborough, raised concerns about the use of Scampton, after a deal was struck to use it as part of a £300 million regeneration project for the area.

A government spokesman said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.

“We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.

“The government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process.”