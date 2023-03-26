Afghan woman fears for life after UK tells her to return to Taliban-ruled homeland

An Afghan woman has said she fears for her life after the UK government denied her a visa to remain in Scotland and told to consider returning to the Taliban-run country.

Maryam Amiri said she feels “scared of losing my life if I go back” due to having spoken out against the hardline group.

Mrs Amiri lives in Glasgow with her husband who previously worked for British forces in Afghanistan.

“I have always been vocal against the Taliban and their brutal regime,” Mrs Amiri said. “I disagree with the decision of the Home Office to send me back to Afghanistan where the women are not secure — especially for a woman activist who has always been vocal against the Taliban

“I feel threatened and am scared of losing my life if I go back.”

‘No insurmountable obstacles to life in Afghanistan’

Her plight was raised by her MP, Alison Thewliss, in the House of Commons last week. The SNP politician said the advice given to her constituent to return to her native country was “dangerous” and did not reflect the changes the country has gone through since her first visa was issued in 2016.

The Taliban took back power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the chaotic withdrawal of western forces.

The Home Office decision notice states that Mrs Amiri does not qualify for leave to remain under the five-year or 10-year partner route, despite having qualified for two shorter spousal visa periods since 2016.

The letter says she fails to meet the minimum income requirement.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul. AP

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has not seen any evidence that there are “insurmountable obstacles” to Mrs Amiri and her husband continuing family life together in Afghanistan, it adds.

Mrs Amiri, who dreams of becoming a Scottish MP, said she has put her "life in trouble by opposing the Taliban and their activities” and fears punishment if she returns to her country.

“My family has already been threatened with persecution because I oppose the Taliban’s decisions on women’s rights,” she said “So, it’s really risky for me to go back.”

Ms Thewliss said she had concerns for Mrs Amiri’s safety if she returns, especially given her stance on women’s rights.

“You know what the Taliban are like. It would count against her. It would be a danger for her,” the MP said.

She said the Home Office had “taken no account” of the drastic changes that have taken place in Afghanistan with the Taliban’s return to rule.

“It’s just bizarre for them to say within the response that there’s no reason why you can’t go back to Afghanistan and support yourself as you did prior to your arrival in the UK. I mean, of course she can’t,” she added.

The MP said the UK government’s conclusion “highlights just the lack of care, the lack of attention, the lack of professionalism in the Home Office.”

A Home Office representative said: “All visa applications are decided on individual merits.

“We don’t routinely comment on individual cases.”