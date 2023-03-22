UK inflation in surprise upwards jump

Inflation in the UK unexpectedly jumped higher on Wednesday, rising by 10.4 per cent in February, compared to 10.1 per cent in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists had been predicting that inflation would fall into single figures.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Prices Index rose by 1.1 per cent in February, compared with a rise of 0.8 per cent in the same month last year.

The rise was the first time the rate of inflation has gone up in four months, and now puts pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

This is a developing story