UK inflation in surprise upwards jump

Inflation in February rose by 10.4%, compared to 10.1% in January, according to the Office for National Statistics

Fruit at a grocery stall on Ridley Road Market in the Hackney district in London ahead of an update in inflation.
Matthew Davies
London
Mar 22, 2023
Inflation in the UK unexpectedly jumped higher on Wednesday, rising by 10.4 per cent in February, compared to 10.1 per cent in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists had been predicting that inflation would fall into single figures.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Prices Index rose by 1.1 per cent in February, compared with a rise of 0.8 per cent in the same month last year.

The rise was the first time the rate of inflation has gone up in four months, and now puts pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

This is a developing story

Updated: March 22, 2023, 7:16 AM
