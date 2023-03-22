Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight builds TV and film studio creating more than 700 jobs

A major new TV and film studio is being built in Birmingham by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders.

The Digbeth Loc Studios are expected to generate more than 700 jobs in the city, in addition to growing the local production industry.

The new site, in the heart of Birmingham's creative quarter, will feature three film studios, production offices, and workshops.

Speaking at the launch of the site, Knight confirmed that the Peaky Blinders movie would start filming soon and that a call for extras would be issued shortly.

He said: “So we've got real ambition, and big productions are going to come and it's going to change the nature of the opportunities for people in this city.

“We've hit the ground running, we've kicked off with MasterChef, we've kicked off with a big BBC drama (This Town) — which will go international.

“I wish I could announce the things that are coming, because there's a pipeline of productions that are coming, that are quite mind blowing”.

The facility will provide 760 jobs, including roles for local people who can “walk to work”, Knight said.

The project, a joint venture between Knight and Piers Read of Time + Space, has attracted £1.3 million in public money through the city deal fund.

Creator Steven Knight confirmed that Peaky Blinders the movie would start filming soon. Getty Images

The disused Victorian buildings will be converted into a “state-of-the-art complex” that is expected to contribute more than £30 million to the local economy. Other backers and partners, including a film school, are planning to fund training for students from local neighbourhoods.

The development of existing warehouses and new “state-of-the-art” studio spaces is expected to be completed by July 15, with the first filming planned for October.

The facility will also offer capacity for music production, with studio space to be taken up by well-0known Birmingham band UB40.

The project is seen as a landmark moment for Birmingham and the West Midlands, expected to contribute significantly to the local economy.

West Midlands mayor, Andy Street, said: “This is about new jobs and new opportunities in a sector where perhaps Birmingham and the West Midlands hasn't been as strong as it could be.”

The studio project's wider goals are to “draw in storytellers from across the world” and create a brand-new industry. Founder member of UB40 Robin Campbell called it Birmingham's “most exciting development in decades”.