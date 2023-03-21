Boris Johnson says 'honest' answers misled parliament over partygate

Boris Johnson has accepted he misled parliament when he denied breaking Covid-19 rules, but said he was being honest at the time.

The former prime minister made the claim in a document setting out his defence to allegations he lied about the events, which became known as partygate.

He will appear at a committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the scandal.

The hearing, which could heavily influence his political future, is investigating claims he lied to Parliament about parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff held during Covid-19 lockdowns.

In the document, Mr Johnson says he would “never dream” of misleading the House.

He said: “When the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House on 1 December 2021, 8 December 2021, or on any other date. I would never have dreamed of doing so.”

He also said there is no “single document that indicates that I received any warning or advice” that any event he attended broke or may have broken the rules or guidance issued by the government.

“In fact, the evidence before the Committee demonstrates that those working at No 10 at the time shared my honest belief that the Rules and Guidance were being followed,” he wrote.

This is a developing story.