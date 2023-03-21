Boris Johnson’s partygate: Key dates

Boris Johnson has “a lot of explaining to do” when he is questioned by MPs on Wednesday about the partygate scandal and comments in the House of Commons that played a role in his downfall as prime minister.

He is scheduled to appear before the Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating accusations that he misled Parliament.

Dominic Grieve, a former Conservative attorney general, outlined the circle the former prime minister has to square.

“Mr Johnson certainly does appear to have a considerable problem,” he said. “He attended some of the gatherings which were parties, and yet he said that there weren't any gatherings.

“And it's a bit difficult therefore to understand how he didn't know that there had been parties going on at No 10 Downing Street,” Mr Grieve said.

The Sue Gray report has established that widespread rule-breaking took place. And a police inquiry led to fines for 83 people, including Mr Johnson, for attending lawbreaking events.

Opposition parties have accused the former prime minister of misleading MPs about what he knew about gatherings in government buildings during coronavirus lockdowns.

Mr Johnson has always denied misleading Parliament, and told the Commons he believed at the time the events in question were within the rules.

Key dates

May 15, 2020

One of the first events that spawned the partygate controversy. Mr Johnson was photographed with his wife Carrie and Downing Street staff at a table with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard in the garden of No 10.

June 19, 2020

For Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday, staff met in the Cabinet Room for a surprise get-together organised by Ms Johnson.

December 15, 2020

An online Christmas quiz. Mr Johnson appeared on screen sitting between two colleagues.

April 16, 2021

Leaving parties held in London for staff on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

January 31, 2022

Ms Gray issues redacted report, finding rule-breaking at No 10 and in Whitehall. She said there were “failures of leadership and judgment”.

April 12, 2022

Mr Johnson becomes the first prime minister to be fined for breaking the law while in office. The current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ms Johnson were also fined.

May 25, 2022

The full Gray report verifies the extent of misbehaviour inside No 10 and elsewhere.

July 7, 2022

Mr Johnson resigns as prime minister, as a widening ethics scandal developed.

What is the committee examining?

They are investigating whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament, or in parliamentary language committed a contempt of Parliament by keeping it from the task of holding him to account.

The strongest punishment would come after a verdict that he deliberately misled MPs.

Another option for MPs is to find he “recklessly” misled Parliament.

Labour’s Harriet Harman is chairwoman of the Privileges Committee. The other members are Bernard Jenkin, Charles Walker, Andy Carter, Alberto Costa, Yvonne Fovargue and Allan Dorans.

Mr Johnson has always protested his innocence, rejecting any suggestion that he “knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament”.