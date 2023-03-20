UK sanctions senior commanders from Iran's Revolutionary Guard

The UK Foreign Office has imposed sanctions on senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including those who it said were responsible for managing the group's financial investments.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said it was targeting five key financiers within the IRGC and two other senior commanders over gross human rights violations following protests that broke out after the death of Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini late last year.

The sanctions — which include an asset freeze and UK travel ban — were imposed on five members on the board of directors of the IRGC Co-operative Foundation and two senior IRGC commanders operating in Tehran and Alborz provinces.

“Today we are taking action on the senior leaders within the IRGC who are responsible for funnelling money into the regime's brutal repression,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“Together with our partners around the world, we will continue to stand with the Iranian people as they call for fundamental change in Iran.”

The British government has already sanctioned more than a dozen IRGC officials over the brutal crackdown on human rights protests which have seen more than 500 people killed and tens of thousands imprisoned.

However, the Foreign Office has so far resisted calls to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation, which it fears would prompt retaliatory measures by Tehran and put more UK-Iranian dual citizens at risk of being arbitrarily detained.

Iran’s execution of British-Iranian citizen Ali Reza Akbari on spying charges last month further soured diplomatic relations.

On Monday, it was revealed that EU foreign ministers will slap a sixth package of sanctions on Iran in response to human rights violations.

“We want to make clear that nobody is above the law, which is why we will impose a sixth package of sanctions here in Brussels,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

The IRGC was set up shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shiite clerical ruling system. It has an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, and commands the Basij religious militia often used in crackdowns.