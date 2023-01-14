Iran executes British dual-national Ali Reza Akbari

Iran has executed Ali Reza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national accused of spying for Britain, the country's judiciary announced on Saturday.

Akbari, former deputy defence minister of Iran, was convicted in Tehran of spying for MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, and accused of involvement in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online news agency said Mr Akbari was hanged "after going through all the legal procedures and confirming the court verdict in the Supreme Court".

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had called on Friday for Iran not to carry out the death sentence, which Britain has said was politically motivated.

Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Mr Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Mr Fakhrizadeh in an attack outside Tehran. Iran had blamed that assassination on Israel.

In the video, Mr Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination but said a British agent had asked for information about Mr Fakhrizadeh.

The BBC's Persian service obtained an audio file in which Mr Akbari speaks about the torture he endured during 3,500 hours of interrogation to obtain his confession.

In the clip, he said: “I was given new clothes and asked to dye my hair to be released but then I was taken to a film studio and threatened with a gun to falsely confess.”

Iran’s state media often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.

Ties between London and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts have stalled to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear pact, to which Britain is a party.

Britain has also been critical of the Iran's violent crackdown on anti-government protests, sparked by the death in September of a young woman arrested by its morality police .

Mr Akbari served as deputy defence minister under Iran's reformist president Mohammed Khatami and left the country after stepping down in 2001.

He settled in the UK, where he became a naturalised citizen and lived for more than a decade before his arrest in Iran in 2019.

His wife Maryam Samadi, who lives in Hammersmith, London, said the family decided against raising his case publicly in the hope he would be released on an internal appeal.

However, he was reportedly told three months ago his final appeal had been rejected.

She raised his case publicly earlier this week after he was placed in solitary confinement and informed his execution was imminent.

She told The Guardian: “He is entirely innocent and the victim of political games inside the country."