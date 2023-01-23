Josep Borrell: EU cannot label IRGC as terrorists until court ruling

The EU cannot list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity until such a designation has been determined by a court, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

The European Parliament last week called on the EU Council to apply such a label to the IRGC, blaming it for the repression of domestic protests in Iran and the supply of drones to Russia.

But Josep Borrell said a court decision would be required before the group could be designated as terrorists.

"You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you," he said in Brussels on Monday.

READ MORE France and Germany commit to alliance amid Ukraine tank tension

“It has to be when a court of one member state issues a legal statement, a concrete condemnation and then we work at European level, but there first has to be a court decision."

EU foreign ministers were on Monday expected to issue new sanctions against 40 Iranian citizens and entities over Tehran’s brutal clampdown on protests.

Reports indicate that some of the those targeted will be former IRGC officials.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) in the US says more than 500 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 arrested since the protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in Tehran on September 16.

EU countries such as Germany, the UK and France are also separately considering listing the IRGC as a terrorist organisation — as the US did in 2019.

Arriving at the same meeting as Mr Borrell, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU must talk about putting the IRGC on the sanctions list.

"We still see in Iran a brutal regime against its own population. The Iranian regime, the Revolutionary Guards terrorize their own population day after day," Ms Baerbock said.

More than 100 MEPs wrote to Mr Borrell two weeks ago calling on the bloc to designate the IRGC “in its entirety as a terrorist organisation".

Some MEPs have criticised Mr Borrell over Iran for denouncing the recent execution of four protesters while also meeting Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan on December 20 and trying to revive a defunct nuclear agreement.

EU countries such as Germany, the UK and France are also separately considering listing the IRGC as a terrorist organisation — as the US did in 2019. Reuters

Speaking last week in parliament, MEP Hannah Neumann, chairwoman of the delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula, said “the EU should not be the ones stabilising a regime while its own people fight for its downfall".

Iranian state media reported that Mr Amirabdollahian told Mr Borrell targeting the IRGC would be "a shot in the foot of Europe itself".

The IRGC was set up shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system and provide a counterweight to the regular armed forces.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine will be discussed in Brussels on Monday.

Mr Borrell said foreign ministers would try to approve another €500 million ($545.00 million) of military aid for the country.

Discussions on the Sahel and an informal lunch with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh are also on the agenda.

Talks will involve the postponed Palestinian elections and also address a resolution approved by the UN General Assembly last month requesting the International Court of Justice weighs in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an EU official said last week.

Mr Borrell described the situation on the ground as “very worrisome”.

“We’ll discuss how to engage more with the Palestinian Authority,” he said.