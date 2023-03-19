Man arrested after violence at London's Indian High Commission

Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of violent disorder on Sunday, after a crowd incident in which windows were smashed at the Indian High Commission in London.

Police attended the building in Aldwych, Westminster, at about 1.50pm, and two security guards sustained minor injuries.

Videos on social media showed a man detaching the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building while a crowd of people below waving bright yellow “Khalistan” banners appeared to encourage him.

READ MORE To understand Indian politics, look beyond Modi and New Delhi

They are believed to be supporters of a Sikh separatist movement looking to create a new homeland or breakaway state.

The Met has launched an investigation into the incident.

“Officers attended the location," a representative said. "The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police.

“An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested near by a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Inquiries continue.”

The incident was denounced on Twitter by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, and the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis.

“I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today," Mr Khan said.

“There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour.”

I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today.



There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour.



An investigation has been launched by @metpoliceuk into today’s events. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 19, 2023

Lord Ahmad wrote: “Am appalled by today’s attack on the Indian High Commission in London.

“This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the mission and its staff.

“The UK government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously.”

Am appalled by today’s attack on the Indian High Commission in London. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK Government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously. — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) March 19, 2023

Mr Ellis said: “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.”