Suella Braverman tours potential migrant housing in Rwanda

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has visited Rwanda where she toured a building project that could be used to house migrants expelled from the UK.

She was in Rwanda to emphasise the UK's commitment to the planned deportation policy, a key tool in the mission to reduce the number of asylum seekers entering Britain via dangerous sailings across the English Channel.

It is 11 months since the £120 million ($146 million) deal was first signed but so far no migrant has been relocated to Rwanda as it remains embroiled in legal battles.

In Rwanda on Saturday, she saw the accommodation that might be used for expelled migrants.

Ms Braverman was given a tour of housing on the Riverside Estate, which could provide long-term homes to migrants after the land was purchased by the Rwandan government.

The properties, with the cheapest costing around £14,000 for any potential buyers, have capacity for off-street parking, gardens and fibre-optic broadband, according to Hassan Hassan, general manager of the construction firm that built them.

The housing is due to be offered to both Rwandans and asylum seekers, with around 25 per cent of the off-plan structures having already been privately bought.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (left) visits a newly built house with Claudette Irere Rwanda's Minister for Information.

Looking inside one of the properties, she said: “These houses are really beautiful, great quality, really welcoming and I really like your interior designer.

“I need some advice for myself,” Ms Braverman added.

Migrants arriving from the UK — more than 6,400km (4,000 miles) away — would be housed in hostels and hotels in the short-term.

One refugee living in Rwanda told reporters he had “never felt I have been considered as a foreigner”, but said he did not see the country as having the capacity to hold “many thousands” of migrants.

Fesseha Teame, 48, who has a wife and four children, was speaking after Ms Braverman claimed: “Rwanda has the capacity to resettle many thousands of people, and can quickly stand up accommodation once flights begin.”

Fesseha Teame fled to Rwanda from Eritrea.

The Home Secretary also said a suggestion that Rwanda could only take 200 people is a “completely false narrative peddled by critics who want to scrap the deal”.

"I sincerely believe that this world-leading partnership between two allies and two friends, the United Kingdom and Rwanda, will lead the way in finding a solution which is both humanitarian and compassionate," she said in Kigali.

Ahead of her trip, she said the plan “will act as a powerful deterrent against dangerous and illegal journeys”.

As she toured the potential housing in Rwanda, another 209 people were confirmed to have made the journey across the English Channel on Friday.

A record 45,756 people, mostly young men from Albania, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, crossed the English Channel last year, according to official figures, up from the previous high of 28,526 in 2021.

Ms Braverman visits Norrsken, a new business innovation hub in Kigali.

In 2018, there were 299 people. In 2019 there were 1,843 and in 2020 the number rose again to 8,466, Home Office data shows.

Many charities say the proposal is costly and impractical, and will criminalise thousands of genuine refugees who have very few routes to seek asylum in Britain without entering the country.

Sonya Sceats, chief executive at the Freedom from Torture organisation, described the policy as a “cash-for-humans” plan.

“Rather than pushing through this inhumane and unworkable policy, ministers should focus on establishing safe routes to the UK and tackling the unacceptable backlog of asylum claims, so people fleeing war and persecution can rebuild their lives with dignity,” she said.

Human rights groups also cite Rwanda's poor human rights record, and argue it is inhumane to send people so far to a country they do not want to live in.