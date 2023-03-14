UK braces for cold spell with temperatures dropping to -12°C

The Met Office has issued fresh yellow snow and ice weather warnings across most of the country as temperatures in the UK are expected to drop as low as minus 12ºC this week.

The warnings are set to last until Wednesday in some areas.

The cold snap could cause possible travel disruption, particularly for high-sided vehicles are at risk from the gusts, and delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport are likely. The weather could also cause damage to trees.

According to forecasters, residents can expect rain, sleet and snow, followed by ice which could disrupt travel.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge has said that wintry weather will hit the UK overnight, with lows of minus 11ºC expected in the sheltered glens of Scotland on Monday, dropping to minus 12ºC by Wednesday morning.

Although parts of southern England will be saved from the worst of the cold early in the week, temperatures will drop across the country by Wednesday.

Mr Partridge said: “Wednesday overnight will be very cold for pretty much the whole of the UK, so if you’ve got plants that have gone out early, get them in tomorrow because the frost is going to be widespread in the morning.”

UK Met Office issued a yellow warning as temperatures as expected to drop below minus 12ºC. Infographic PA Graphics

The week ahead is set to be “unsettled", with the weather shifting to rainy and windy amid milder temperatures from Thursday onwards.

However, residents in Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and North Wales, were warned of wintry showers and partially melted snow freezing on untreated surfaces and turning them into icy stretches. These places have also been issued a yellow snow and ice warning.

The Met Office has warned that “partially melted snow is likely to freeze on untreated surfaces leading to icy stretches” and “wintry showers will continue through Tuesday, although by midmorning the temperature on most roads will likely have risen sufficiently to reduce the risk of further accumulating snow or ice".

By the Monday morning rush hour, there were over 60 flood alerts and five warnings that flooding was expected.

The public is advised to stay vigilant, take extra care while travelling and keep an eye on the latest weather updates.