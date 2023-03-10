UK economy grows slightly in January

Guarded optimism that the UK might avoid a recession this year emerged on Friday after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed GDP grew by 0.3 per cent, compared to a 0.5 per cent fall in December.

The figure was better than expected, after a Reuters poll of economists pointed to growth of 0.1 per cent.

According to the ONS, the services sector grew by 0.5 per cent in January, after falling by 0.8 per cent the month before, with the largest contributions to growth coming from education, transport and storage, health activities, and arts, entertainment and recreation, all of which have rebounded after falls in December 2022.

Meanwhile, production output fell by 0.3 per cent in January, following growth of 0.3 per cent in the previous month and the construction sector fell by 1.7 per cent in January, after being flat in December, the ONS said.

"The economy partially bounced back from the large fall seen in December," said ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan.

"The main drivers of January's growth were the return of children to classrooms, following unusually high absences in the run-up to Christmas, the Premier League (football) clubs returned to a full schedule after the end of the World Cup and private health providers also had a strong month."

"Postal services also partially recovered from the effects of December's strikes."

Previously, the UK economy had registered zero growth in the final three months of last year, after shrinking 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

That avoided a technical recession, which is defined as two straight quarters of economic contraction.