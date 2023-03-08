Travellers warned of strike delays next week at UK airports

Travellers entering the UK during next week’s Border Force strike may face delays, the government has warned.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union, including Border Force officials, are set to walk out next Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

The impact is expected to run into the early hours of next Thursday.

The strike will affect international arrivals at all UK air and maritime ports, as well as those travelling to the UK from UK border controls in Calais, Dunkirk and Coquelles in Northern France.

“If you are travelling into the UK during the proposed industrial action, be prepared for longer wait times at UK border control,” said the government.

“All passengers should check the latest advice from their operators before travelling.

“Please be patient and respect officers who are working to keep our citizens safe and border secure, and supporting travellers during the strike action.”

The government advised people to use eGates — which are “contactless” and use facial recognition technology — if they are eligible. Some passengers, such as those aged under 12, cannot use them.

“Please respect staff as we try and get you through the border as quickly and safely as possible. All forms of abuse and any inappropriate behaviour will be reported to the police,” it added.

Military personnel are expected to be brought in to staff passport desks during the strike, as they were during the last industrial action in December.

In January, the PCS warned it has enough money to “sustain strike action well into the summer” after the UK government claimed its reserves were dwindling.

Separately, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union called off a strike next week against Network Rail, after receiving a new pay offer from the employer.

The union had been planning a full-day strike among Network Rail members, who work on the upkeep of the tracks, on March 16. Strikes are still set to go ahead across 14 train operating companies on Thursday and Friday next week and on March 30 and April 1.

The decision to consult members has raised hopes of a breakthrough in the pay dispute, which has caused months of disruption on the rail network. Since June last year, commuters have suffered nearly 30 days of rail strikes as workers demand higher raises, job security and improved conditions.