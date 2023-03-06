Inflatable 'dummy tanks' on mission to confuse the enemy

From afar it bears a striking resemblance to the heavy weaponry used by Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

But a closer look reveals the “M1 Abrams US tank” is substantially more replica than real.

The inflatable decoy is one of a range of fake heavy arms produced by Czech company Inflatech to help Ukraine’s forces confuse the enemy.

They have not said whether there are any of the fake tanks in Ukraine.

While Inflatech chief executive Vojtech Fresser will not directly comment on support for Ukraine, he said: “I can imagine that if we want to support a partner country which is in trouble, we would send them inflatable decoys. Or it already has them, and if not, it will have them, for sure.”

The company, based in the northern Czech city of Decin, was founded eight years ago and makes more than 30 types of inflatable dummy weapons.

They include a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, also known as HIMARS, a multiple rocket launcher developed in the late 1990s for the US Army — heavy weapons are among the billions of dollars in Western military aid that has been donated to Ukraine to help it repel the Russian invasion in the past year.

Ukraine recently accused Russia of using the same tactic, deploying rubber inflatable tanks in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The method has been around since First World War, when Allied forces would use dummy versions of British heavy tanks made out of wood and covered by painted cloth.

“At the time when our partners are coordinating the supply of tanks to Ukraine, the invading army is also increasing the presence of 'tank units' in the Zaporizhzhia area,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a social media post, according to Insider.

The post was accompanied by satellite images showing the deflated fake tanks.

“Apparently, the free air of the Cossack region is not suitable for the 'rubber' products of the occupiers, so they deflate without fulfilling their main mission,” said the post.

“Just like the inflated bravado of the Russian army.”

Ukraine has also reportedly used fake wooden rocket launchers to try to trick Russia into wasting expensive long-range missiles on them.

Pretend police vehicles have been used in the US to deter speeding motorists and in the UK a cutout officer exists to keep the peace.