WHO's David Nabarro honoured at Buckingham Palace

David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 to the World Health Organisation was given a knighthood on Friday, in King Charles III's first New Year's Honours list.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to global health by Princess Anne.

The award came in a week in which there has been renewed focus on the UK government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis after a trove of WhatsApp messages between senior government figures were leaked.

The messages have shone a light on government attitudes towards social care during the pandemic, splits over whether schools should remain open and the mocking of people who were “locked up” in hotel quarantine.

Mr Nabarro is a British physician and public health expert who has worked extensively with the WHO on various global health issues, including infectious diseases, nutrition and climate change.

He worked as a medical officer in north Iraq for Save the Children before joining the UK's National Health Service for a short time.

Over the course of his career with the WHO, he has held various positions, including serving as the special representative of the secretary general for food security and nutrition and the special envoy on Ebola.

Mr Nabarro has also worked with the UN on sustainable development and poverty reduction efforts.

In addition to his work with international organisations, he has also held positions at the Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He has been recognised for his contributions to global health, receiving several awards and honours, including a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

In a tweet, Mr Nabarro said: “Thanks to each of you who have reacted with such kindness, generosity and warmth to the news of my knighthood … I am privileged to be among this distinguished group.”

Asked for his take on the UK government's handling of the pandemic, Mr Nabarro said: “When I'm asked to comment on history in any government, in any country, my position at the moment is to be cautious about judgment. I have no authority to judge.

“There are inquiries being set up — let them do the judging.

“But I do want each government to learn and apply the learning. For me, the biggest lesson of all when you have got something like Covid — the virus is the problem, people are the solution.”

English broadcaster John Suchet poses with a medal after being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. AFP

John Suchet, host of Classic FM, was awarded with the Order of the British Empire on Friday.

Mr Suchet, who lost his first wife Bonnie to dementia in 2015, is now an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society.

He believes that music is the “greatest therapy” for people with dementia and said: “With dementia, when words no longer work, music does.”

After 12 years of hosting a regular weekday show, he now hosts special programmes. Mr Suchet has a lifelong passion for classical music, particularly Beethoven. He received the OBE for his services to journalism and charity and attended the ceremony with his wife, Nula.

Chinyere “Chi-chi” Nwanoku, founder of the first professional orchestra in Europe to be made up of a majority of black and minority ethnic musicians, was also honoured and became a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Kim Little, captain of Arsenal women's football team, was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

She said that there has been “a significant increase” in public interest in women's football after England's Euro 2022 victory.

Team GB wheelchair basketball player Ghazain Choudhry and celebrity hairstylist Samuel McKnight, who worked with Princess Diana for seven years, were also honoured, both being made MBEs.