UK Parliament strips ex-Labour MP of pass over 'unacceptable' link to Iran's Press TV

The British Parliament has stripped former Labour MP Chris Williamson of his access pass after concerns were raised over his hosting of a show on Iranian state television.

Mr Williamson, 66, an ally of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, hosts a weekly programme on Press TV called Palestine Declassified.

The decision was made during a meeting of politicians, sources close to the Commons’ Administration Committee said. It means he will no longer be able to enter the Houses of Parliament as an official pass-holder until further notice.

Mr Williamson, who served as the MP for Derby North from 2017 to 2019, had earlier said his access to Westminster was under review because he had criticised the Tory government’s “support for Nato’s proxy war in Ukraine”.

He was one of more than 300 former MPs that hold passes giving them access to Parliament.

The politician has in the past come under fire from Jewish groups for vilifying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, by branding him a “neo-Nazi backed hypocrite”.

Before the Commons' Administration Committee met to discuss Mr Williamson’s pass, several MPs had raised concerns about him being able to walk into Parliament while being employed by Press TV.

The channel was in 2012 banned from UK television screens. It accused Britain of censorship and claimed the royal family were involved in the decision.

Chris Williamson was banned from standing as a Labour MP in the 2019 general election in a row over anti-Semitism. Getty

MPs were last November urged to bolster the security of their mobile devices due to potential cyber attacks from Iran. The speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords wrote to politicians warning them to “stay vigilant” against potential attacks from Iranian operatives.

In light of the Committee’s decision, Mr Williamson reportedly said he would ask MPs to rethink the move.

In a letter sent to Mr Williamson, Charles Walker, the Committee chair, said the decision was taken “to suspend your parliamentary pass until further notice.”

“The Committee considered that your continued presence on Press TV, a broadcaster that has been banned in the UK and multiple other countries, is unacceptable and risks bringing Parliament into disrepute,” Mr Walker added in the letter shared by MailOnline.

Earlier, MPs had raised concerns about Mr Williamson's pass, prompting the former shadow minister to take to social media.

“Apparently a committee of MPs is meeting this week to decide whether to take my parliamentary pass away because I present a weekly programme on Press TV about Palestine, and because I've criticised the govt's support for Nato's proxy war in Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Mr Williamson was suspended from the Labour Party in 2019 in a row over anti-Semitism. Footage showed him telling a meeting of Mr Corbyn's supporters that the party’s reaction to allegations of Jew-hatred had led to Labour being “demonised”.

He was allowed back into the party with a formal warning, prompting an outcry from politicians and Jewish groups.

Almost 70 Labour members wrote to the party to express their disapproval of the decision to readmit Mr Williamson. Within days he was suspended for a second time.

Mr Williamson lost a High Court bid to be reinstated in the opposition party.

He stood as an independent candidate in the 2019 general election but lost his seat to the Conservatives’ candidate.

Mr Williamson is a harsh critic of Labour leader Keir Starmer, who succeeded Mr Corbyn in April 2020. Since taking over the reins of the opposition group, Mr Starmer has worked to restore the party's relationship with British Jewish communities. Mr Corbyn's tenure had been marred by accusations of anti-Semitism.