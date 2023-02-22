Oscar winners create short film on Ukraine refugees for UK primary schoolchildren

Oscar-winning animators have created a film for British primary schoolchildren showing the plight of child refugees.

Save the Children teamed up with Aardman to make a film telling the story of refugee children who face separation from friends and family, and having to go to new schools.

Aardman’s short film, Home, will be played to children as part of events marking the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. While it focuses on that conflict, there are wider lessons about refugees from all over the world.

Director Peter Peake said those behind the film hope it will encourage empathy in children towards refugees.

“Our film was created as a specific response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but it aims to help all children displaced from their homes due to war, famine and persecution,” he said.

“Working with Save the Children, we learnt what difficulties children face when trying to settle in a new country.

“Ultimately, we hope the film encourages children everywhere to empathise with some of their peers who might be going through that experience and to know the impact they can have by making someone feel welcome.”

The four-minute animation looks at how children can welcome new refugee friends. Aardman

Home aims to tell the stories of those who have fled other conflict including Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria.

The four-minute animation also looks at how children can welcome new refugee friends and learn about different cultures.

“Many refugee children who've found a new, safer home, still carry the physical and emotional scars of war, or face daily setbacks simply because of who they are or where they've come from,” said Alison Griffin, Save the Children’s head of conflict and humanitarian campaigns.

“That's why it's so important for refugee children to get the welcome — and the childhood — they deserve. We hope this beautiful short film will inspire people to reach out to child refugees, welcome them, and help them feel somewhere like 'home' again.”

Save the Children said it is distributing the animated film among its UK-wide network of primary schools following Wednesday's launch.

Aardman has won four Oscars and are the brains behind Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run.