UK police confirm body found in river is Nicola Bulley

Police on Monday confirmed that a body found in a river in north-west England was that of missing woman Nicola Bulley, whose disappearance sparked massive media speculation and questions over the investigation.

Bulley, 45, was last seen walking along the River Wyre on January 27 shortly after dropping her two daughters off at school.

The mortgage adviser's phone was found on a bench still connected to a work conference call, and her dog was running loose on the riverbank near her home village of Saint Michael's on Wyre.

"Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre," Lancashire Police said.

The force said the case was now being handled by the coroner.

The identification was not unexpected after police said on Sunday that they had found a body and informed her family.

Tributes on a bridge over the River Wyre near where Nicola Bulley's bofy was found. Reuters.

"You have been found, we can let you rest now," Bulley's family said in a statement read out by Det Chief Supt Pauline Stables.

The family criticised the media, saying they would have to tell Bulley's children, aged nine and six, that "the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family".

"This is absolutely appalling. They have to be held accountable. This cannot happen to another family," they said, appealing for journalists to respect their privacy.

While Lancashire Police appear to have been vindicated after saying from the start that Bulley was most likely to have fallen into the river, their handling of the case has prompted criticism and accusations of victim-blaming.

Police revealed personal details about Bulley's drinking and state of mind, to try to explain her "vulnerabilities", with her family's knowledge.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had asked police for an explanation as to why they released the information.