UK behind US and Europe in green aviation fuel, says BA chief

Britain is falling behind the US and Europe in developing green aviation fuels because of government inaction, the chief executive of British Airways’ parent company said.

Luis Gallego, chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG), said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration is failing to deliver on “jet zero”, one of 10 commitments made in November 2020 to bring about a green industrial revolution.

He said time is running out for keeping the promise.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Gallego said: “If there isn’t enough of these alternative fuels to go around, which at the moment there isn’t, UK aviation’s net zero ambition is put at risk,” he said.

The government wants the aviation sector to achieve net zero by 2050.

But the UK is falling behind others and risks losing out if it does not catch up, said Mr Gallego.

“Britain is being leapfrogged by the US and Europe in the race to scale-up sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, and unless we act fast we’ll lose out on the huge prize this new sector can deliver for UK plc,” he said.

“The government says it is chasing economic growth, that it needs to decarbonise to hit net zero and that the UK needs to keep better control of its energy supplies in the future.

“That’s exactly what creating a domestic SAF industry delivers. The government needs to get out of the changing room and join the race,” said Mr Gallego.

A government spokesman said: “Our sustainable aviation fuel programme is one of the most comprehensive in the world, and our £165m Advanced Fuel Fund is kick-starting its production in the UK by supporting investment.”

Projects include the development of lightweight batteries for small aircraft by west of England electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace, and the building of a zero-emission liquid hydrogen combustion jet engine led by Rolls-Royce.

Late last year, Rolls-Royce and easyJet completed the world’s first successful trial of the jet engine in the UK.

The ground test was conducted on the engine using green hydrogen produced by wind and tidal power generated in the Orkney Islands in Scotland.

It took place at Ministry of Defence site Boscombe Down in Wiltshire, south-west England, using a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A aircraft engine, which is widely used.

The companies, which are aiming to prove hydrogen can safely and efficiently power civil plane engines, are planning to conduct a second set of trials.

Flight tests remain a longer-term ambition.