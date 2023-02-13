London luxury property: A £7.5m mews house in one of the city's most exclusive areas

London is awash with spectacular properties, and The National's London luxury property series shows off the best of them.

This month, the featured property is in one of the world's most expensive areas to buy residential property.

Featured property

Eaton Mews South, Belgravia, London, SW1W ― £7.5 million

The key details

Providing 2,334 sq ft of living space, this house in Eaton Mews South was recently entirely rebuilt, with the facade the only remaining original feature.

The current owner commissioned the work herself and took the opportunity to buy the freehold from The Grosvenor Estate at the time of the redevelopment.

It took three and a half years to acquire the planning permission and carry out the works, including digging out the basement, which is now the lower ground floor.

It is for sale via agents Engel & Volkers.

The sitting room on the first floor of the property in Eaton Mews South. Photo: Engel & Volkers

What's the story?

The house was once the stables for the main house, located on Eaton Square, which is one of the most expensive areas in the world to buy residential property.

Built in 1827, it is also one of the most famous and biggest squares in London, said Alexander Broadfoot, with Engel & Volkers.

“This is where the prime ministers, lords and admirals used to live,” he said.

“In Downtown Abbey, Lady Painswick was supposed to have lived on Eaton Square, and Sean Connery also had a house on Eaton Square.”

The property is in the Belgravia Conservation Area.

The mews itself comprises two cobbled cul-de-sacs off Eccleston Street in Belgravia.

The roof terrace. Photo: Engel & Volkers

What are the design features?

The four-floor property has three reception spaces, including a large reception/dining space on the ground floor, and a lift, which provides access to all floors.

There is a custom-built and mechanised roof opening, which provides access to the 620 sq ft roof terrace.

The owner spent six months alone acquiring permission for a single window at the rear of the property looking back on to Eaton Square's gardens at ground floor level.

On the first floor, which faces the quiet cobbled streets of Eaton Mews South, there are three sets of south-east-facing French doors, each opening on to its own Juliet balcony. Other features include a home cinema with a 104in drop-down screen, a fireplace, cocktail bar and study area.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with his and hers sinks, and all bedrooms feature silk wallcoverings.

The mews house has access to a heated garage and features a multi-room audio system, an alarm system, underfloor heating and air-conditioning.

The kitchen on the lower ground floor. Photo: Engel & Voelkers

What the broker says

What makes the property stand out from the crowd?

What’s nice about this is that normally the developer would find this sort of opportunity and then do all this work.

But obviously they are always looking at the returns rather than the aesthetic.

The owner did it to live in. It took three and a half years to do all the planning and the work.

The facade remained because that was part of the planning consent ― they had to keep that as part of the original feature.

But everything else behind it is brand new and they dug the basement as well.

What’s nice about this one compared with others is normally when you walk in, you have got the bedrooms either side of the kitchen. But what they did was create one reception space. This cut-out means you have all this light going straight into the kitchen.

What are mews houses?

They were originally the stables for the backs of the larger houses, which means mews properties are always in fantastic locations.

It was part of Georgian town planning regulations, that they needed places to keep horses and coaches.

So originally you would have a horse and feed and maybe a stable boy would be in it, and then the main house. This would have been connected to the back of that house.

Mews properties have been developed for decades.

What kind of buyer would a mews house like this most suit?

Mews houses make fantastic pied-a-terres for people who are coming into the city, maybe for work, but then also for young families or empty nesters as well. They cover a great section of the market.