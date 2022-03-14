Protesters occupy £25m Belgravia mansion linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Protesters in London have occupied a £25 million ($32.6m) Belgravia mansion linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, only days after the Kremlin associate was sanctioned by the British government.

Giant banners were on Monday hung from the balconies by the demonstrators who invaded the home at 5 Belgrave Square.

Mr Deripaska was last week one of seven oligarchs added to the UK's sanction list over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One of the protesters' flags read "This property has been liberated" while another was scrawled with an anti-Putin message.

The group identified themselves as members of the London Makhnovists. The say they take inspiration from Nestor Makhno, a Ukrainian anarchist.

Asked by The National if they had plans to occupy other homes linked to Russian oligarchs, one member said: “We are ready for more action. We will go further and we will do bigger. Only the police are standing in our way.”

The group said they planned to stay in the home until Russian troops ended their assault on Ukraine. They said they wanted to use the property to house Ukrainian refugees, an idea not ruled out by government ministers

“We are planning to stay until Putin stops the war,” one man said..

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska was sanctioned by the UK government over his links to the Kremlin. Reuters

Police looked on as the demonstrators raised their fists in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The male protesters were seen rolling cigarettes on the balcony and one sang and danced on the upper floor as police officers looked on. One woman passing by shouted ‘Slava Ukraini’ which means ‘Glory to Ukraine’.

Mr Deripaska, an industrialist, is worth of an estimated £2 billion and has had close links with the British political establishment.

In 2008, he was embroiled in a row involving Labour grandee Lord Mandelson and then-shadow chancellor George Osborne.

Both men met Mr Deripaska on his yacht, while Mr Osborne reportedly attempted to solicit a donation for the Conservative Party from the oligarch – something he denied at the time.

The oligarch has a multimillion-pound property portfolio in the UK and has stakes in En+ Group, an Anglo-Russian green energy and metals company.

READ MORE Ukraine and Russia set to resume talks via video link amid escalating offensive

Sanctioning him last week, the government said Mr Deripaska is “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch”, who is “closely associated” with the government in Moscow and its president. Ministers said he is “involved in destabilising and threatening” Ukraine.

The British government said the oligarch had “been involved in obtaining benefit from or supporting the government of Russia, by carrying on business in, and owning or controlling and working as a director or equivalent in businesses in the Russian extractives and energy sectors” particularly useful to the Kremlin.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government has faced criticism from opposition MPs over its sanctions regime, with many politicians arguing that ministers did not act soon enough.

Russian-Israeli tycoon Roman Abramovich, who owns Chelsea FC, is the most prominent person to have been sanctioned by the UK over links to President Putin.

The government last week froze the billionaire's assets and imposed a travel ban which prevents him from coming to the UK.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Mr Abramovich handed the day-to-day running of the football club to trustees of Chelsea's charitable arm.

Days later he announced he was selling the club and would donate the "net proceeds" to Ukrainians affected by the war.

But those efforts were not enough to shield him from sanctions imposed by the British government and the punitive measures have put the sale of Chelsea on hold.