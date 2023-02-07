UK's Rishi Sunak 'to announce Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet as soon as Tuesday, according to reports.

Mr Sunak is expected to appoint a new Tory Party chair after he sacked Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs more than a week ago.

The reshuffle is expected to be “relatively limited”, with a domino effect caused by the naming of a successor for Mr Zahawi, The Times reported, quoting a government source.

It said a Whitehall shake-up is also expected, with Mr Sunak considering breaking up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy into separate ministries.

Such a move would follow his pledge during his campaign for the Tory leadership to reinstate a stand­alone energy department .

The Sun reported that business and trade could be merged, and a science and digital department created, leaving culture and sport as a separate body.

Rishi Sunak's first 100 days as prime minister - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Rishi Sunak has been British Prime Minister for 100 days. Here The National looks back at his time in No 10 Downing Street. Getty Images

Dominic Raab is expected to survive any reshuffle this week, as Mr Sunak has indicated he would wait for the outcome of an inquiry into the Deputy Prime Minister’s conduct before taking any action.

Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, is being investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley, KC, over bullying allegations, with dozens of officials thought to be involved in eight formal complaints.

Mr Raab has denied the allegations.

Cabinet ministers thought to be under consideration to succeed Mr Zahawi include Business Secretary Grant Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Trade Minister Greg Hands.

Downing Street declined to comment on the reshuffle claims.

Rishi Sunak through the years - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Rishi Sunak is Britain’s new prime minister. Here 'The National' looks back through his political career. Simon Walker/ No 10 Downing Street

Mr Sunak’s pledge to govern with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” when he entered No 10 more than a 100 days ago has been dented by the furore over Mr Zahawi’s financial affairs and the bullying claims against Mr Raab.

The prime minister sacked Mr Zahawi after an investigation by Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, concluded that he had breached the ministerial code.

Sir Laurie found he failed to be transparent about the multimillion-pound settlement with HM Revenue and Customs reached while he was chancellor, which included paying a penalty.