Zelenskyy's anti-corruption clampdown 'critical to Ukraine retaining support of allies'

A leading Ukrainian politician has said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s corruption crackdown is vital to retaining the support of Kyiv’s allies.

Speaking during a visit to London, Dmytro Natalukha, who heads the economic affairs committee in the Ukrainian parliament, admitted his country’s prewar reputation on the world stage was flawed.

He cited the widespread abuses of power for personal gain and a lack of transparency in tracing systems as things that fuelled corruption.

Rooting out those engaged in dishonest practices is one of the government’s priorities, he said, stressing it was crucial to maintaining support from other countries.

“What we have right now at stake is basically independence of our country,” he told journalists at a briefing in London.

“And we understand that the assistance from our partners and allies and the support from the regular people in different countries depend on our credibility and trustworthiness.

“So we have a moral side of the story when we, unlike Russia, have proof that we are being transparent, that we are being predictable and that we deliver and that we stick to our word.

“In a way, this means that apart from having a military front we have an internal front at home. A struggle against people who with directions might undermine this trustworthiness of ours, this predictability and just transparency.

“So this is why it is so critical for us to have the struggle not just on the front line, but also inside the country.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, speaks during a press conference in Kyiv alongside President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel. Getty

Referring to Mr Zelenskyy’s recent dismissal of several top officials as part of an anti-corruption clear-out, Mr Natalukha said Kyiv had adopted a “zero-tolerance” approach to the issue.

Vasyl Lozinskyi was last month fired as deputy minister of infrastructure after being detained by anti-corruption investigators, having been accused of inflating the price of winter essentials and allegedly stealing $400,000 (£320,000) intended for purchasing aid.

Investigators also found $38,000 in cash in his office.

Mr Zelenskyy said the tough new approach was needed.

“We need a strong state and Ukraine will be just that,” he said.

Following Mr Lozinskyi’s arrest, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had turned a corner on corruption, a vice that has plagued the country since independence.

“I want it to be clear: there will be no return to the way things used to be,” the President declared.

Mr Natalukha said the clampdown would continue to help clean up Ukraine’s image abroad.

“I don't want to call it a purge, but in a way [we are] getting rid of people who have not understood yet that it is already a very different country,” he said.

“It is nothing that it has been before the war. We simply cannot allow ourselves by any means to allow the same level of tolerance towards very controversial and dubious issues and schemes.

“We have to demonstrate zero tolerance to corruption, zero tolerance to mismanagement of money, because otherwise, our trustworthiness will be questioned, not by just the population of Ukraine, but by our allies, our partners and our soldiers.

“And we don't want that in the first place. So this is why you're hearing that people are being constantly sacked from their positions, because their activity was in question.”

Ukraine ranked 116th out of 180 countries on the annual Corruption Perceptions Index released on Tuesday by Transparency International, up one ranking from last year.

Its score on the index was 33 on a scale of 0-100, in which 0 means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean.

The US government said last week it had no evidence its funds had been diverted to corruption schemes after going to Ukraine.

“We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine,” Treasury spokeswoman Megan Apper said.

“We welcome the ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place so that US assistance reaches those for whom it is intended.”

World Bank funds are disbursed to Ukrainian authorities a month after bank officials have verified that they have paid salaries to teachers and civil servants and pension payments, which helps safeguard against problems.

