Six new British wind farms set to power seven million homes

Four companies have signed deals to build six wind farms in British waters, in a move that will see the UK take another step towards decarbonising its energy grid.

The Crown Estate has agreed to deals with companies including BP, Total and Germany’s RWE, which will lead to enough wind turbines to power about seven million homes when the wind blows.

Former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng gave the Crown Estate approval to sign the agreements in July last year.

The leases have now been signed for the six wind farms, which have a generation capacity of 8GW.

Three of the projects are off the coast of North Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire, and the other three are in the North Sea, off Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Together they will pay about £1 billion ($1.23bn) to the Crown Estate every year, which can then be passed on to the Treasury.

The Crown Estate has so far awarded offshore wind rights that will see 41GW of capacity installed in British waters. So far, operating farms can produce 12GW.

It needs to approve more projects to reach the government’s target of having 50GW from offshore wind by the start of the next decade.

Green energy sources - in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is located about 50 kilometres south of Dubai. AP

“Offshore wind is at the heart of our goal to secure clean, affordable and resilient energy supply for all in the UK, while bringing major business, investment and job opportunities along with it," said Graham Stuart, Minister of State for Energy and Climate.

Dan McGrail, chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, said: “This announcement represents a major step forward, not just for these major offshore wind projects but also for the industry as a whole, as these lease agreements will strengthen our energy security, create jobs and support development of new UK supply chains.

“It demonstrates the continuing ability of the UK to attract billions of pounds in private investment due to the maturity of our world-class offshore wind market, which is enabling the redevelopment and regeneration of all areas of the UK, especially in coastal communities which need levelling up.

“Offshore wind is playing the leading role in the UK’s transition to clean power, becoming the backbone of our future energy system, and helping us to reach net-zero as fast as possible.”

King Charles asks for Crown Estate wind farm profits to be used for public good

King Charles has asked for profits from the Crown Estate wind farm deal to be used for the “wider public good”, rather than as a funding boost for the monarchy.

Under the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which is £86.3 million a year, the king receives 25 per cent of the Crown Estate’s annual surplus, which includes an extra 10 per cent for the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.

The six new offshore wind energy lease agreements have generated a major windfall for the estate, which would usually lead to a rise in the monarchy’s official funding.

But King Charles, who highlighted the cost-of-living crisis in his Christmas message, has requested that the extra funds “be directed for wider public good”, instead of to the Sovereign Grant.

Global Energy Forum - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of Cop28, told the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum that the world will require 'transformational' progress to meet net-zero targets. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

The exact amount of taxpayer funding the king has passed up is not clear, but it is likely to be many millions.

The Crown Estate, an ancient portfolio of land and property, belongs to the reigning monarch "in right of The Crown", but it is not their private property.

The monarch surrenders the revenue from the estate — more than £312 million a year — to the Treasury for the benefit of the nation’s finances, in exchange for the Sovereign Grant.

The king’s Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, who manages the royal household’s finances, has contacted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, his fellow Royal Trustees, to ask for “an appropriate reduction” in the percentage of Crown Estate profits used for the Sovereign Grant.

The Sovereign Grant is based on funds two years in arrears, so any boost in Crown Estate profits and new percentage arrangements would not affect the grant until 2024-2025.

The king used his first Christmas broadcast last month to sympathise with families struggling with the cost of living and praise people, charities and faith groups who are supporting those in need.

He spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”.

King Charles's televised message also featured footage of a food bank and other scenes of meals being distributed to the homeless.

King Charles's first Christmas message - video

The Sovereign Grant covers the running costs of the royal household and events such as official receptions, investitures and garden parties.

The percentage increased from 15 per cent to 25 per cent in 2017 to cover the cost of a 10-year programme of £369 million’s worth of repairs at the Palace.

The grant goes up if Crown Estate profits increase, but it does not fall when they decrease.

The capital value of the portfolio is more than £15 billion.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the UK on the road to net zero, unlocking green energy potential for more than seven million homes and demonstrating to the world that the UK offshore wind industry is growing at pace to help meet the climate challenge," said Gus Jaspert, a managing director of the Crown Estate.