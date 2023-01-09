Downing St health summit opens as NHS junior doctors seek 26% pay rise

Junior doctors are demanding a pay rise of at least 26 per cent, a union leader has said, ahead of a crunch meeting on Monday with UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

As the government seeks to set a new tone aimed at averting strikes, representatives of National Health Service staff, such as nurses, ambulance workers and junior doctors, are to talk to Mr Barclay after Downing Street called for a meeting to address the prospect of further protest action.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing union will walk out on January 18 and 19, following two days of strikes last month. Ambulance drivers and emergency call handlers across England are due to take action on Wednesday and again on January 23 in an effort to improve pay as inflation hovers around 10 per cent.

In Wales, ambulance workers will go on strike on January 19 and 23.

Scottish ambulance workers called off planned protest action last month after union members accepted an upgraded pay offer following intervention from ministers.

Junior doctors in England represented by the British Medical Association are being balloted on whether they want to strike in a dispute over real-term pay cuts.

Dr Emma Runswick, deputy chairwoman of the BMA, said junior doctors were requesting a 26 per cent pay rise — or potentially more — to make up for cuts over the past 15 years.

What members are seeking, she said, was “pay restoration”.

“We’re asking for the reversal of that pay cut [over the past 15 years],” she told Sky News.

“So, mathematically, it might even be more and if we have another pay cut this year, it’ll be more again. So, we’re only asking for what we’ve had cut from us back.”

Junior doctors are being balloted on potential strike action. PA

Asked about the likelihood of the government agreeing to such a demand, Dr Runswick said the ruling Conservatives had made choices about where to spend.

“The cost for full pay restoration for junior doctors is approximately £1 billion [$1.12 billion], they spent quadruple that — £4 billion — on useless PPE; they spent 37 times that on the very useless track-and-trace programme,” she said, referring to measures introduced to manage the Covid-19 outbreak.

“So, all of these are government choices. It’s our belief that if they choose to spend on retention of staff, then they will receive it back many times over in the improved health of our population.”

Dr Runswick said she was “not optimistic” about the union meeting Mr Barclay because only “a very narrow set of things” would be on the agenda.

She said junior doctors were working in “really difficult” conditions which she described as “frankly unsafe” for patients.

A severe shortage of beds means staff have to treat people in corridors, which she said was less than ideal.

Asked about the chance of junior doctors going on strike, she said: “Unfortunately, I think it’s very high.”

Patricia Marquis, director of the RCN in England, agreed with Dr Runswick.

She said the meeting with the Health Secretary was not a round of negotiations but rather an opportunity for the government to set out its stall.

She said that while she was interested in what Mr Barclay had to say, unless union leaders could discuss this year’s pay, the meeting was unlikely to resolve nurses' dispute with the government.

“That will mean that the strikes we have planned for January 18 and 19 will sadly go ahead and that’s just what we really want to avoid,” she said. She stressed that unions must see “a willingness to have a reasonable conversation about what could resolve this dispute”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is under mounting pressure to find a solution and improve the state of the NHS.

He used a speech last week to prioritise reducing NHS waiting lists.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Barclay suggested he was willing to give healthcare staff a bigger pay rise in April — if they agree to “efficiencies” in the NHS.

Ms Marquis said the Health Secretary’s suggestion made her "very, very worried”.

“It shows a level of misunderstanding of the situation the NHS and nursing is in at the moment,” she said, referring to staff shortages and a lack of funding.

The RCN last week said it was willing to compromise on the 19 per cent pay rise sought by nurses. Pat Cullen, general secretary of the union, suggested a 10 per cent increase could be accepted, as she was willing to meet ministers “halfway”.

The government has repeatedly called the 19 per cent request “unaffordable”.

