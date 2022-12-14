UK strikes escalate in run-up to Christmas as workers fight for salary hikes

Strikes are escalating across the UK with walkouts maximising disruption in the run-up to Christmas.

Rail workers, Royal Mail employees and driving examiners are all staging industrial action on Wednesday in their fight for higher pay amid soaring inflation.

It comes days before nurses stage their nationwide strike, while rail workers, bus drivers, baggage handlers, motorway workers and driving examiners will all walk out on Friday.

Data released on Wednesday showed the rate of price rises is slowing, with inflation at 10.7 per cent in November.

That represents a small fall from October, when the rate was 11.1 per cent.

The rail network was left running at about a fifth of its capacity on Tuesday, as icy conditions continued to affect travel.

Train strikes and freezing weather left London’s business districts deserted as thousands of financial professionals chose to work from home to avoid the commute.

Office occupancy plunged to 19 per cent in the UK capital on Monday, sharply down from 33 per cent a week earlier, said workplace data tracker Freespace. It is expected to remain low due to the continuing train strikes.

About half of all rail lines remained closed on Wednesday, as RMT members continued their 48-hour strike.

“Pubs, restaurants, bars and hotels are tearing their hair out over no-shows and cancellations,” said Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses.

“Small firms want a rapid resolution to the situation, with all parties reaching an agreement to keep the economy on track and people’s livelihoods afloat.”

The UK government has insisted it cannot afford to give public sector workers pay rises that keep pace with inflation.

It will hold a second Cobra committee meeting this week about how to address the crisis.

UK rail strikes cause disruption for millions amid cold snap — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Closed platforms at Waterloo Station in London. A strike by the RMT union is causing major disruption. EPA

It already plans to bring in the military and civil servants to minimise disruption.

Passport checks at various UK airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham, will be disrupted by walkouts from December 23 to December 26 and from December 28 to December 31.

The military and civil servants are being brought in to cover for Border Force staff, while Armed Forces personnel will also be sent to hospital trusts before ambulance workers strike on December 21.

The RMT, which has already staged several strikes since the summer, plans further action over Christmas and in early January.

Earlier this week its members rejected a 9 per cent pay offer over two years from Network Rail, the owner of Britain's railway infrastructure.

The rail strikes are opposed by half of Britons, said polling data from Kantar.

Train workers enjoy less public support than other workers, with most sympathy directed towards nurses, ambulance staff and firefighters.

Figures released by researcher Savanta ComRes also showed that 56 per cent of the public say railway workers should not strike during the holiday period, with support slipping eight points since October.

Around 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union are staging action at the postal service’s busiest time of year, having a “knock-on effect” on other delivery companies.

Strikes across the UK — in pictures

Expand Autoplay National Health Service cleaning staff hold placards during a strike outside a hospital, in London. EPA

Parcel company DPD Group told the BBC: “We are experiencing short delays to our next-day delivery service in a small number of locations as a result of the industrial action at the Royal Mail, which has had a huge knock-on effect across the entire industry.”

Another delivery company, Evri, said the cold weather, Royal Mail strikes and staff shortages are causing some localised delays.

Royal Mail has said the company offered workers a pay rise of up to 9 per cent over 18 months. However, the CWU said it offered workers 3 per cent this year, 3 per cent next year and an extra 2 per cent if workers agreed to “the absolute destruction” of terms and conditions.

CWU Royal Mail workers will strike again on December 23 and 24.

Figures released by the Office of National Statistics on Friday revealed that the gap between wage growth in the public and private sector is at an almost record high.

The average pay rise for workers in the private sector was 6.9 per cent between August and October, compared to just 2.7 per cent for public sector employees.

Are striking workers paid?

Companies are under no obligation to pay striking employees, the government said.

“You do not have to pay employees who are on strike,” it said.

“If workers take action short of a strike, and refuse to carry out part of their contractual work, this is called ‘partial performance’.

“The amount of pay that should be deducted should be equal to the amount they would have been paid.

“You cannot deduct an employee’s pay if they were not supposed to be working on the day of the strike.”

Most unions offer payments to striking members.

For example, Unison pays £50, or matches a person’s salary if their normal salary is below £50 per day, to members taking strike action who face financial difficulty.