Indian actor Satish Shah alleges racism incident at Heathrow Airport

Employee allegedly made comments about how his family could afford first-class ticket

Actor Satish Shah with his wife Madhu Shah. Getty
Nicky Harley
London
Jan 04, 2023
Actor Satish Shah has tweeted about an alleged racist incident he experienced while at London's Heathrow Airport.

The Indian star claims a staff member made comments questioning how he and his family could afford first-class tickets after they discovered his nationality.

He posted a tweet about the incident which has received more than a million views.

“I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate 'how can they afford 1st class?',” he tweeted.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor received a response from Heathrow saying it was sorry to hear about the incident.

The veteran comedian's tweet has received more the 13,000 likes. His Twitter biography states: "Actor by default. Dreamer full time... Likes to stay updated with the world. Nation comes first."

Shah has previously appeared in films including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Main Hoon Na.

Updated: January 04, 2023, 1:45 PM
