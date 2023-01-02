Three people die in Scottish hotel fire

Three people have died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Scotland.

Police cordoned off the area around the New County Hotel in Perth at about 5.10am on Monday.

In total, 21 ambulance crews and nine fire engines attended the scene.

Three people and a dog died, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A number of others were treated for minor injuries, it said.

Hotel guests and two people from a neighbouring block of flats were evacuated.

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said an inquiry had been opened into the cause of the fire.

"Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service."

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is the local Member of the Scottish Parliament, said his sympathies were with those affected.

“Heartbreaking news emerging from Perth this morning. My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy,” he wrote on social media.

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglass Ross MP, tweeted: “Absolutely awful to hear of the fire in a Perth hotel which has claimed the lives of three people.

“What a tragic start to 2023. My thoughts go out to the loved ones of those who have died. As always, thanks to our emergency services for their swift response in tragic circumstances.”