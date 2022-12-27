Piers Morgan’s Twitter account wiped after reports of hacking

Piers Morgan’s Twitter account appears to have been wiped after reports it was hacked.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, who has 8.3 million followers on the social media site, had no profile picture, banner image or posts on Tuesday morning.

Reports say Morgan's account shared posts overnight containing false information, racial slurs and abusive messages directed at the late British Queen Elizabeth and singer Ed Sheeran.

Morgan’s Instagram account appeared to be operating normally.

The presenter, who recently joined TalkTV as the host of its Uncensored show after quitting Good Morning Britain, has not publicly addressed the hacking.

But his programme’s official account held the tweet: “In case you were wondering, Piers Morgan has been hacked.

“Any chance of getting him back, Elon Musk?”

Piers Morgan's Twitter account, which appears to have been wiped after reports that it was hacked. PA.

Morgan regularly uses the platform to voice his opinions on topics ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo’s status among the best footballers of all time to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Netflix series.

This month, the Metropolitan Police said no further action would be taken against a man suspected of sending death threats to Morgan and his family online.

On Twitter, Morgan complained there is a “big problem with how big tech operates its safety procedures”.

UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's account appeared to be hacked on Christmas Day.

Ms Keegan's account replied to a number of tweets with links to websites advertising cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Representatives of Morgan and Twitter have been contacted for comment.