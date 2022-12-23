Almost two million air travellers told to expect delays as Border Force strike begins

About 1.8 million travellers arriving at UK airports over Christmas are being warned to expect delays as Border Force staff stage strikes.

Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and the port of Newhaven in East Sussex, will be affected as about 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union employed by the Home Office walk out.

The Border Force strikes by those working the passport desks will take place every day from Friday to the end of the year, except December 27.

Aviation data company Cirium said 1,290 flights are scheduled to land at affected airports on the first day of industrial action, with a total capacity of more than a quarter of a million passengers.

This is the busiest Christmas for airports since 2019, as it is the first festive period without coronavirus restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

There are fears that delays in checking the passports of arriving passengers could lead to long queues and people being held on planes, disrupting later departures.

Military personnel and volunteers from the Civil Service have been trained to step in.

Border Force head of operations Steve Dann said on Wednesday that there were “robust plans in place” to limit the effects of the strikes, but the “contingency workforce will not be able to operate with the same efficiency as our permanent workforce”.

Mr Dann said the organisation could not predict the extent of any delays to passengers, but “people should be prepared for disruption”.

Electronic passport gates will remain open but some passengers, such as children aged under 12, cannot use them.

The Border Force strikes are part of a rolling programme of industrial action by members of the PCS union in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka has urged people affected by disruption to vent their anger at the government.

Talks have been held with ministers, but Mr Serwotka said pay was never discussed.

“The government could stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts more money on the table,” he said.

“Like so many workers, Border Force employees are struggling with the cost of living crisis. They are desperate.”

Picket lines will be set up outside airports affected by the strike on Friday morning.

The worst disruption could be at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, where 579 flights are due to land on Friday.

An estimated 10,000 passengers will be on flights touching down at the west London airport before 7am alone.

The first flight, a British Airways service from Cape Town, is due to land at 4.45am.

Cirium said 8,910 arriving flights with a combined capacity of nearly 1.8 million seats are scheduled at affected airports across all of the strike days.

Many airline passengers will also be affected by a strike by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail on Christmas Eve, which will cause train services to stop running at about 3pm.

“It’s the uncertainty that is worrying passengers, as they have no idea how the strikes will impact their arrival experience," said Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy the PC Agency.

“Many are likely to face longer queues and delays during this festive period, and some could find themselves stuck on arriving aircraft before being allowed into the terminals.

“Let’s hope that border officials can process all passengers smoothly and without worry.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership network of more than 700 UK travel agents, said: “It is a real shame that travellers are facing such disruption at this time of year, especially as it is the first Christmas when people should be able to travel freely after the pandemic.

“Anyone travelling over the next few days will have spent a lot of money to have a Christmas break abroad and these strikes will impact their plans.

“We encourage all parties to resolve these disputes as quickly as possible to ensure that everyone travelling can enjoy their well-earned Christmas and New Year breaks.”

Meanwhile, motorists are being warned to prepare for long queues as millions of people embark on journeys to spend Christmas with friends and family.

The Automobile Association said Friday would be the busiest day on the roads this week, with an estimated 16.9 million journeys being made across the UK.

Another 16.6 million journeys are expected to be made on Christmas Eve.

The RAC said roads would be busiest on Friday – the last working day before Christmas – between 10am and 7pm.

Transport analytics company Inrix expects journey times to be around 14 per cent longer compared with the same period last year.

Roads likely to be hit by congestion include the M25, the M60 near Manchester, the M6 in north-west England and the M40 in Oxfordshire.

National Highways said almost 98 per cent of England’s motorways and major A-roads will be fully open until the end of January 2 because it has completed and halted roadworks.

“We are advising those heading out in their cars to be prepared for some congestion, especially on popular routes heading out of London," said Jack Cousens, AA head of roads policy.

“The rail strikes have convinced more people to travel by car this year, and while hundreds of miles of roadworks have been removed to ease the pain, it might not be enough to keep the queues away.”

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said there would be “two frantic days of travelling just before Christmas”.

“With pre-pandemic levels of travellers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays, especially in and around major cities," said Inrix transport analyst Bob Pishue.