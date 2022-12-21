Body found in undercarriage on Gambia to London plane

A man's body has been found in the undercarriage compartment of a plane that flew from Gambia to Britain.

Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport, south of London at about 4am on December 7.

“Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on December 7,” police said.

“Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM coroner.”

A Gambian government spokesman said the unidentified body was a black male.

He added the plane involved was operated by the British charter airline, TUI Airways, that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to Gatwick.

There have been occasional reports in the UK of stowaways being found dead in aircraft landing gear compartments, or falling out when the undercarriage is lowered.