UK agrees to renewable energy deal with EU neighbours

The UK has agreed to a new deal with EU and North Sea neighbours on developing renewable energy.

The move is “essential” for the delivery of Britain’s net-zero goals and strengthening energy security, government ministers say.

Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart signed the preliminary agreement on Sunday.

READ MORE Renewable energy investment to outstrip oil and gas spending in 2022, Rystad says

It enables the UK to work with the North Seas Energy Co-operation, which includes the European Commission, to develop renewable projects, specifically those linking energy grids and windfarms.

The agreement represents a renewal of Britain’s relations with the NSEC after Brexit.

The UK will not regain its membership, but the European Commission said it would benefit from a “privileged framework for co-operation”.

The offshore grid links Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Green energy sources - in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is located about 50 kilometres south of Dubai. AP

The initiative is expected to support the UK’s targets to increase offshore wind fivefold to 50GW and deliver 18GW of electricity interconnector capacity, up from 8.4GW today, by 2030.

“I’m pleased to agree even greater energy co-operation with our North Seas neighbours, which will be vital in helping the UK meet its ambitious renewables target," Mr Stuart said.

“The development of renewables in the North Sea is critical for accelerating our clean transition and boosting energy security for the UK and our European neighbours.”