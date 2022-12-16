EU hits Russian drone supplies in new round of sanctions

The European Union on Friday imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Moscow, including restricting the export of drone engines to Russia or countries such as Iran.

The measure was part of the ninth wave of sanctions the EU has issued against Russia since the start of the Ukraine invasion in February.

The new package is intended to further hamper Moscow's ability to wage war on its neighbour.

But more hawkish EU members complained it was a “missed opportunity” after states such as Belgium and the Netherlands demanded exemptions from earlier sanctions on fertiliser producers.

They argued that the easing was needed to smooth the export of agricultural products to the rest of the world and reduce the risk of famine — an argument rejected by Poland and Lithuania.

The dispute held up the approval of the sanctions until an EU leaders summit on Thursday.

The new measures include adding almost 200 individuals and entities to an asset freeze and visa blacklist.

“This includes the Russian armed forces, as well as individual officers and defence industrial companies, members of the State Duma and Federation Council, ministers, Russian proxy authorities in occupied areas of Ukraine and political parties, among others,” the EU said.

Three banks were hit by the new sanctions, including the Russian Regional Development Bank, in an effort to “further paralyse [President Vladimir] Putin's cash machines”.

Four more Russian television chains were also barred from broadcasting in the bloc.

In terms of broader economic sanctions, new EU investments in the Russian mining sector were banned, except for “certain raw materials”.

The export of more “dual-use” goods that could serve Moscow's war effort were also prohibited, and EU firms were prevented from offering services such as market research and advertising.

The new sanctions were imposed after Moscow carried out another wave of strikes against Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.

The EU has already imposed eight rounds of unprecedented sanctions on Russia since it launched its invasion, including on its oil exports.

But diplomats have warned that the bloc is increasingly running out of ways to hurt the Russian economy as the war drags towards its 10th month.

The bloc has shied away from hitting Russian gas supplies out of fear of further pushing up energy prices. It has also steered clear of sectors important to individual member states, such as diamonds.

The EU, along with its partners in the G7, introduced measures last week aimed at capping the price of Russian oil sold on the world market, in a bid to limit funds for Moscow's war machine.

The bloc's ban on seaborne crude imports from Russia also came into force, after initially being agreed to early this year.