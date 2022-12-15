Boris Becker released from UK prison and facing deportation

Tennis champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

Becker, 55, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was convicted of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account after his bankruptcy.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for two and a half years in April after the court found he hid £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

He was declared bankrupt on June 21, 2017 — owing creditors almost £50m — over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Majorca.

The German, who has lived in the UK since 2012, was expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars but was released on Thursday morning.

He is due on a flight to be deported from the UK, the PA news agency reported.

Huntercombe Prison in Oxfordshire, where Becker has been held since May. PA

He is thought to have been transferred to a lower security jail for foreign criminals awaiting deportation in May — the Category C Huntercombe Prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire — after previously reportedly being held at the Category B Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

The six-time grand slam champion qualified for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national who does not have British citizenship and received a custodial sentence of more than 12 months.