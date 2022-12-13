Prince William and Kate release Christmas card photograph

An image showing the Prince and Princess of Wales walking hand-in-hand with their family through the Norfolk countryside has been released by the couple as their official Christmas card picture.

The photograph of Prince William and wife Kate with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on a sunny day earlier this year.

The five members of the royal family can be seen strolling along a path, with Prince William holding the hand of future king George at one end, while at the other, the princess holds Prince Louis’s hand, with Princess Charlotte in the middle, holding hands with her brothers.

READ MORE King Charles releases first Christmas card as monarch

The royal children are dressed for a day out exploring the countryside, in short-sleeve tops and shorts while their parents are also casually dressed.

The moment was captured by photographer Matt Porteous, who has taken Christmas pictures for the couple a number of times, most recently in 2020, as well as images to mark significant moments in the royal couple’s life.

Mr Porteous is also a wedding photographer and was reportedly commissioned to photograph singer Ellie Goulding’s 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling.

Prince William and Kate with their children — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince William and and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince William is second in the line of succession to the British throne, with his children third, fourth and fifth in line. All photos: Getty Images

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family, with cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla released their own Christmas card image at the weekend.

The photograph of the couple was taken by Sam Hussein during the Scottish Highland Braemar Games in September, a few days before Queen Elizabeth II died.