Palace reveals King Charles's first Christmas card as monarch

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have revealed a photograph taken at a Highland Gathering will be on their Christmas card this year.

Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the picture selected for the couple’s first Christmas card since Charles became king.

Taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, the picture shows Charles and Camilla smiling at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September.

It captures the king from a side profile, dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie.

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla is wearing a green suit and matching hat with a pheasant motif, and pearl earrings.

The photo was taken on September 3 – just days before the queen’s death on September 8, when King Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

During the event, King Charles officially opened a new structure celebrating the queen’s platinum jubilee as he joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games.

His mother was not in attendance because of her declining health.

King Charles cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway.

Crowds from across the globe joined him and the then Duchess of Cornwall to watch competitors take part in events such as the caber toss, hammer throw and tug-of-war, and to celebrate Scottish traditions, dance and music.

Camilla and Princess Royal Anne were presented with heather posies by Chloe Guy, 10, and Cassie Stewart, 12, members of the Braemar Royal Highland Society’s dancing class, before the Games were under way.

Camilla took a sprig of flowers and put it in her buttonhole, which can be seen in the Christmas card photograph.