Snow causes disruption at Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and City airports

London’s airports suffered major disruption due to snow overnight, with delays and cancellations continuing into Monday.

All four – Heathrow, Gatwick, London Stansted and London City – are operating again but issues remain.

Many flights were cancelled or delayed on Monday morning at London City, as 10cm of snow fell across the capital on Sunday evening.

A snow covered Stansted airport in London, Britain. Photo: @stopclimbFL200 / Twitter

London Stansted Airport has reopened and been operational since 3am, after all flights were previously suspended to clear snow from the runways. Passengers took to Twitter to complain about cancellations on Sunday evening.

The departure board showed some cancelled flights early on Monday.

Stansted airport telling us all to assemble here. Told we can’t stay in the airport. Are they going to turf us out into the snow with no hotels? pic.twitter.com/m7Kg9F6v3J — James Love (@james__love) December 11, 2022

Heathrow was also open and operational on Monday but a representative said there were "a number of weather related delays and cancellations".

Gatwick, which shut its runway temporarily on Sunday evening due to snow, also warned about disruption due to bad weather.

“Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline — and also local travel conditions — before departing for the airport,” Gatwick representatives tweeted.

Yellow warnings about travel disruption were in place for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands, the south-west, London and south-east England.

Drivers were urged to travel on roads in the south-east of England on Sunday night only if essential.

The AA advised motorists to drive appropriately for the freezing conditions.

Kent was particularly hard hit, with snow affecting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, the organisation said.

Britain’s railways were also badly affected, with operators including Southeastern warning passengers against travelling early on Monday.

The rail company said snow and ice had resulted in "severe disruption" across the entire Southeastern network on Sunday. It warned services would continue to be disrupted on Monday morning, with several lines suspended.

Meanwhile, four children were in critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold. Please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless of how thick or safe you think this ice may be."

Forecasters said cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers were expected to remain throughout this week but cloud cover could raise temperatures.

Milder conditions are a possibility for next weekend but it is too early to be certain, they said.

