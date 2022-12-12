London's foxes frolick in rare snow as population sleeps

The UK's recent snow may have caused travel chaos in the southern parts of the country, but some of the capital's wildlife appeared to enjoy the weather event.

As London became blanketed in snow on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday morning, foxes made the most of the quiet streets.

Londoners don't usually experience snow for long before it turns to mush, so many were excited to see it stick around as temperatures in the capital dipped to -1° overnight on Sunday.

Here's one for you @ChrisGPackham 🙂

Just took this video in my garden, North London. Two beautiful foxes having fun in the snow.

The copper-coloured creatures played in gardens and on streets, chasing each other around in the fluffy snowfall.

Those lucky enough to catch the moment said they felt lucky to have witnessed the animals.

“This city keeps surprising me,” one Twitter user wrote of watching foxes on her street.

FOX RUNNING IN THE SNOW!!

But the weather wasn't so joyful for everyone.

Travel warnings were issued in the south-east of the UK as the snowstorms caused travel chaos on Monday morning.

Motorways were closed for snow clearing and train services disrupted.

National Rail said delays would continue into Monday, “particularly in the morning” after an evening of cancelled and delayed journeys.

“To allow Network Rail to check that the rails are clear of snow and ice, which can prevent trains from drawing power from the electric rail, the first trains in each direction on all routes will be cancelled,” it said.

“We also have many trains in the wrong location after last night's disruption, which will cause further cancellations to services across the network.”

Beautiful fox in east London probably the first time he's seen snow like this.

The cold snap is due to continue into the rest of the week.

“We could see 2cm to 5cm [of snow], perhaps up to 10cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed — such as North and South Downs — and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations,” Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said.

“There will be ice forming, particularly near to the coast where there is rain and sleet, and freezing temperatures which could cause some travel disruption to start Monday, with that valid until 9am.”

Ms Ayers said that although cold temperatures, freezing fog and wintry showers were expected through the week, cloud cover could prevent some of the more extreme temperatures experienced in recent days.

There is a possibility of slightly milder conditions arriving next weekend but it is too early to be certain, she said.