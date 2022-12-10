One dead and 12 missing after explosion in Jersey

One person died and about a dozen were missing after an explosion at an apartment block in Jersey in the Channel Islands.

Emergency services were at the scene in the south of the island in St Helier.

The States of Jersey Police said in a statement: "Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road, a number of residents are still missing.

"Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site.

"Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers."

Two wounded people were taken to hospital.

Police chief Robin Smith said the search and rescue operation could take a number of days.

"It is a pretty devastating scene. The scene is a very dangerous one for all of our staff," he said.

The government of Jersey urged islanders to avoid the Emergency Department "unless absolutely necessary".

The blast occurred just before 4am UK time.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, located 12 miles west of the Cotentin peninsula of France. The capital, St. Helier, where the explosion happened, is 100 miles (160 km) south of Weymouth, England.

This is a developing story.