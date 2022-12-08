Whip removed from Tory MP Julian Knight after complaint to police

The UK's Conservative Party has removed the whip from senior MP Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Knight can no longer sit in the Commons as a Tory after action was taken by Chief Whip Simon Hart following the complaint that was said to have been lodged on Wednesday.

He is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.

READ MORE Matt Hancock issues Conservative Party warning as he announces he is quitting as MP

“Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect,” said a spokeswoman for the chief whip.

She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint.

Mr Knight, who has been contacted for comment, is the latest in a string of MPs to lose the party whip after they became the subject of an allegation.

Labour suspended Conor McGinn’s membership on Wednesday while a complaint made to his party was being investigated.

The MP for St Helens North, in Merseyside, said he has not been told of the details of the allegation but was “confident that it is entirely unfounded”.