Dozens injured as two trains collide in Spain

Two trains collided early on Wednesday near Barcelona in Spain, causing multiple injuries.

Spanish officials said dozens of people were hurt, while emergency services for Catalonia said that preliminary reports indicated 150 people had been injured.

No details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials, but local media said that there were no serious injuries. El Pais newspaper reported that a passenger train ran into the back of another at low speed.

READ MORE UK puts mothballed rail stations back on track

“We were waiting for the train and we heard a crash, the stationary train moved two metres and stopped. Many people have fallen from the impact because the train was very full,” witness Pol Viñas told the paper.

The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.