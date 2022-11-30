King Charles opens new welcome centre for Ukrainian refugees in London

King Charles III opened a new welcome centre for Ukrainian refugees in London on Wednesday.

The king toured the site, located at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in Exile, with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska.

The Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family in London and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain are working in partnership at the centre.

The centre is designed to help new arrivals from Ukraine, providing them with advice and support on settling and long-term living in the UK.

Upon arrival at the cathedral, the king was greeted by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski and Ukraine’s UK ambassador Vadym Prystaiko.

Bishop Nowakowski showed King Charles a religious icon painted on an ammunition box that had come to the cathedral from Ukraine.

The king was then taken to the welcome centre, where he was shown some of the services on offer, including an English conversation club, an art therapy class, and a mother and toddler club.

He spoke to therapist Khrystyna Kazarian, who volunteers at the welcome centre.

She told the PA news agency that her daughter tried to jump on the king.

“He asked what we are doing now,” she said.

“My daughter actually tried to jump on him several times.

“He said, 'I can’t imagine how you are doing this’.”

“He was very nice and warm.”

Ms Zelenska also toured the facility, speaking to attendees and volunteers.

After circling the room, King Charles was brought to the front to unveil a plaque commemorating the opening of the centre.

Bishop Nowakowski thanked him for his support.

“Your Majesty, I have the great pleasure of welcoming you to our Ukrainian Welcome Centre,” he said.

“I also want to express my gratitude to you, sir, for being here right after the invasion of Ukraine in the first days of March, with Her Majesty the Queen Consort.

“This really inspired us, this really gave us a lot of assistance.”

He said he hoped that the next time the king visited would be after Ukraine had won the war.

King Charles unveiled the plaque, which read: “To commemorate the official opening of the Ukrainian Welcome Centre by His Majesty King Charles III.”

He then wished the attendees a Happy Christmas in Ukrainian.

Bishop Nowakowski also presented the king with a special gift.

“We have a picture that has become famous worldwide,” he said.

King Charles burst into laughter as he was handed a framed photograph of him dancing the traditional Ukrainian Hopak dance in 1981 with a group of folk dancers in Derby.

“I have to say that throughout the Ukrainian diaspora this is one of our most cherished pictures and I would like you to have it,” Bishop Nowakowski said.