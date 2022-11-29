King Charles discusses world humanitarian crises with charities committee

King Charles discussed humanitarian crises around the world with Disasters Emergency Committee charities on Tuesday.

The king met chief executives and aid workers at Buckingham Palace as they spoke about the Pakistan Floods Appeal, which has topped £38 million ($45 million), the drought in East Africa and the situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The monarch, who donated to the Pakistan appeal along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, heard how millions have been left homeless in the country, which is facing a secondary health crisis caused by water-borne and mosquito-carried disease.

The king was also updated on the hunger crises in countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia caused by continuing severe drought, described as the worst in living memory.

The group discussed the life-changing effects of money given by the public to DEC appeals and how climate change is affecting the world’s most vulnerable communities.

King Charles’s meeting on Tuesday with experts from the 15 charities that make up the DEC included a discussion on the broader humanitarian picture, the DEC said.

King Charles's coronation date announced - in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III's coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace has announced, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of Queen Elizabeth. Getty Images

“We’ve seen and heard so many times now how the climate crisis is causing or exacerbating humanitarian crises," said Saleh Saeed, the DEC’s chief executive.

“The rains fail, or come too heavily, or at different and unusual times. For many people and communities already on the edge of disaster, they simply find themselves pushed over the brink.

“As we all grapple with the impact of climate change, we warmly welcome His Majesty the King’s interest and support in our work in responding to the needs of those most affected, and who are often those who have done the least to cause it.”

King Charles hosts first state visit as British monarch - video