14th century ring found by UK metal detector sells for £40,000

An exceptional 14th-century ring discovered by a man with a metal detector has been sold at auction for almost £40,000 ($48,000).

It is believed to have been the wedding ring given by Sir Thomas Brook to his wife Lady Joan Brook for their marriage in 1388.

The ring was found by former milk tanker driver David Board, 69, on farmland in Thorncombe, Dorset, after he took up metal detecting again in 2019.

At a depth of 12cm he saw what he thought was a sweet wrapper, then looking more closely he realised it was a ring and put it in his top pocket.

“I am so pleased that the ring sold, as I was worrying that it wouldn’t," Mr Board said. "Despite having media interest from all over the world, we hope that it will remain in this country."

The finds liaison officer, Lucy Shipley, took the ring to the British Museum and confirmed that it was medieval and a very rare example.

Mr Board plans to use his share of the money to help his partner’s daughter arrange a mortgage.

“This ring is in almost perfect condition and has an inverted diamond set into the raised bezel so that it comes to a point," said Nigel Mills, from Noonans in London.

“The hoop is composed of two neatly entwined bands symbolising the union of the couple.

“Inside the band is an inscription in French — ‘Ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy’ — meaning ‘As I hold your faith, hold mine’.

“This was a great result for this beautiful ring, which had a wonderful aura about it, which made you not want to give it back when you held it.”