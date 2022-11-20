Man arrested after two children killed in Nottingham flat fire

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham, England.

The fire broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, about 3.17am on Sunday.

The children, aged three and one, and a woman, thought to be in her thirties, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman is in a critical condition.

A man, 31, from Clifton was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, detectives said. He remained in custody for questioning overnight.

“This is a deeply tragic incident and we have a large team working tirelessly to understand the full circumstances," said Det Chief Insp Greg McGill, who is leading the investigation.

“Whilst we have now made an arrest, the investigation remains at an early stage and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who has even the slightest bit of information, or even CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please come forward.”

The fire was extinguished about 4am. Neighbouring buildings were temporarily evacuated during the incident.

One resident was alerted by a fire engine’s lights while watching a film, and then saw smoke billowing from the rear windows of the first-floor flat.

“I saw the blue lights and smoke was coming out of the top windows,” he said.

The witness said the toddler was taken from the property first, and the baby carried out by a firefighter shortly afterwards.

He said CPR was carried out at the scene for about 20 minutes.

“It was dark and raining and with the smoke I couldn’t see what was happening behind the fire engine," the witness said.

“It’s sickening. I feel so sorry for the family. How is she going to feel when she finds out she’s lost the children?”

Group manager for prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Clark, said: “All of our thoughts are with the family of those involved and we send our deepest condolences.

“Alongside the police, we will now investigate the cause of this fire and tragic loss of life.

“We recognise what has happened will be deeply distressing for the local community, and we will be in the area to offer reassurance to residents over the coming days.”

Nottingham City Council leader, David Mellen, said: “I am so saddened to hear this tragic news. The loss of two young children is completely heartbreaking.

“We’ll do all we can to support the family and community at this deeply upsetting time.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police online, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 0110_20112022.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.