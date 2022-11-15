Slice of King Charles's wedding cake up for auction

A slice of wedding cake from the wedding of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla 17 years ago is to be sold at auction, along with an 11-year-old piece from the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The two slices of the historic cakes come in souvenir tins, complete with royal cypher, and each have pre-auction estimates of £400 to £600.

They will go under the hammer at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk, as part of the three-day Fine Sale which begins on November 23.

The king, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, married Camilla Parker-Bowles at Windsor on April 9, 2005.

The dedication service took place in St George’s Chapel and the reception was in Windsor Castle’s state apartments.

The wedding cake was made by Dawn Blunden, owner of Sophisticake in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

Prince William married Kate, now the Princess of Wales, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, with the reception taking place at Buckingham Palace.

The cake, an eight-tier fruit cake decorated with Lambeth-piped sugar paste flowers, was made by designer Fiona Cairns of Fleckney, Leicestershire.

“With the accession of a new king, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history,” said Tim Blyth, director at Keys.

Other lots on sale at the auction include a Christmas card from King Charles and Diana, signed by them both as well as the young Princes William and Harry, which has a pre-auction estimate of £200 to £300.

There is also a photo album with pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the royal family, mainly taken on board HM Yacht Britannia during royal visits, with a pre-auction estimate of £300 to £400.

A signed photo of the late queen and Prince Philip dating from 1980 and a boxed Fortnum and Mason Christmas pudding from 2002, complete with a Christmas card from the late queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, are also up for auction.

The royal lots will go under the hammer during the first day of the three-day sale.