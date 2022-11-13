King Charles to celebrate first birthday as monarch on Monday

King Charles III will celebrate his 74th birthday on Monday and is expected to mark it privately.

The king has been busy since becoming monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

As prince of Wales, he was sometimes away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.

King Charles spent the day before his 74th birthday leading the nation in honouring its war dead during the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

His floral tribute to the fallen left at the memorial in Whitehall featured the words: “In memory of the glorious dead. Charles R”.

On Wednesday, four eggs were thrown at Charles during a visit to unveil a statue in honour of the late queen at York Minster.

The king’s milestone will be marked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Gun salutes will be fired across the capital in honour of his birthday, with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London’s Green Park, and immediately afterwards the Band of the Scots Guards will perform Happy Birthday in the park.

The King’s Troop is a mounted ceremonial unit in the British Army that fires salutes on royal anniversaries and major events such as state visits.

It provides a gun carriage and a team of black horses for state and military funerals.

An hour later, the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

The Army’s oldest regiment has a demanding operational reconnaissance role in addition to its ceremonial responsibilities.

